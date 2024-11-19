According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Mеloni, she understands US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons. However, she emphasized that currently Rome does not plan to change its position.

Italy has not yet made a positive decision regarding Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Italy made a new statement on the sidelines of the "Group of Twenty" summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Maloney drew attention to the fact that the authorization of ATACMS missile strikes on Russia is "a response to Russia's unprecedented aggression on the eve of the G20 summit, in which Russia is participating."

Italy made a different choice, we always focused on the issue of air defense. Obviously, I understand the point of view of other countries. Georgia Mеlonі Prime Minister of Italy

According to her, "as long as the war continues in Ukraine, we will stand by Ukraine."

It is also worth noting that earlier the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, also confirmed the position of Rome regarding the prohibition of strikes against Russia with weapons transferred by it.

What is important to know about the decisions of the USA, France and Britain

American journalists learned that the current US President Joe Biden for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This decision of the American leader is de facto a response to the entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.