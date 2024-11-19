We are ready. The EU made a loud promise to Ukraine against the backdrop of Trump's return

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially confirmed that the largest countries of the European Union are ready to provide Ukraine with financial and military aid, even if the new US President Donald Trump blocks aid from the States.

The most powerful EU members will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry made a statement on this matter after negotiations with colleagues from Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, Wpost writes.

According to the diplomat, key members of the bloc have come to the conclusion that Europe should take more responsibility for its own security. First of all, it is about a more balanced distribution of the burden in NATO.

Radoslav Sikorsky also added that together with the future high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, Kaya Kallas, options for strengthening support for Ukraine were considered.

Radoslav Sikorski and Kaya Kallas (Photo: facebook.com/@radeksikorski/)

In this context, I gratefully note the readiness of the largest EU countries to take on the burden of military and financial support for Ukraine in the face of a possible reduction in US participation. Radoslav Sikorskyi Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

EU members will not put pressure on Ukraine

The head of Polish diplomacy officially confirmed that his colleagues also came to the conclusion that "the imposition of peaceful solutions on Ukraine, which are contrary to its interests or do not have public recognition, will negatively affect the country's stability."

Scenarios for resolving the conflict and ending Russian aggression should be developed in close cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, Radoslav Sikorsky emphasized. Share

Members of the European Union will publicly support the maintenance and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian aggressor country until it withdraws its troops from Ukraine and covers the costs of the country's reconstruction.