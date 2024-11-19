We are ready. The EU made a loud promise to Ukraine against the backdrop of Trump's return

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially confirmed that the largest countries of the European Union are ready to provide Ukraine with financial and military aid, even if the new US President Donald Trump blocks aid from the States.
Points of attention
- The largest EU countries are ready to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine regardless of the decision of the USA.
- Europe must take more responsibility for its own security.
- Sikorsky assured that Ukraine will not be left without support.
The most powerful EU members will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry made a statement on this matter after negotiations with colleagues from Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, Wpost writes.
According to the diplomat, key members of the bloc have come to the conclusion that Europe should take more responsibility for its own security. First of all, it is about a more balanced distribution of the burden in NATO.
Radoslav Sikorsky also added that together with the future high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy, Kaya Kallas, options for strengthening support for Ukraine were considered.
EU members will not put pressure on Ukraine
The head of Polish diplomacy officially confirmed that his colleagues also came to the conclusion that "the imposition of peaceful solutions on Ukraine, which are contrary to its interests or do not have public recognition, will negatively affect the country's stability."
Members of the European Union will publicly support the maintenance and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian aggressor country until it withdraws its troops from Ukraine and covers the costs of the country's reconstruction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-