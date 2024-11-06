The European Union continued the training of the Ukrainian military — a well-known term

The ambassadors of the European Union extended the term of operation of the EU military training mission (EUMAM Ukraine) for another two years. Within its borders, the economic and political bloc conducts training and training of the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda journalist Rikard Jozvyak.

According to the journalist, the ambassadors of the European Union have just extended the term of the training mission for Ukraine for two years.

Yozvyak also reminded that during the previous two years of its activity, about 70 thousand Ukrainian military personnel were trained on the territory of the 24 participating countries.

Britain may send military instructors to Ukraine

Plans are currently being discussed for small groups of British military instructors to go to western Ukraine. There, they will help provide basic training for Ukrainian recruits before they go to the front line in the east of the country.

According to the sources of the publication, such a decision by the British would allow solving logistical problems associated with sending Ukrainian military personnel to British bases for training, as well as saving money.

As part of the multinational military operation codenamed "Interflex", tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were trained in Great Britain. But according to British Defense Minister John Gealy, the "biggest obstacle" in the training of Ukrainians is "Ukraine's provision of personnel for training."

According to another source of the publication, sending British troops to Ukraine instead of training at military bases in Great Britain would be "cheaper for and better."

We could conduct (training — ed.) there faster, and it would be very far from the front line, in isolated places, so the risk would be much lower.

At the same time, a Ukrainian military source said that the transfer of exercises to Ukraine will be a "powerful military-political signal" for other countries and for Russia itself.

It will also mark the beginning of the "de facto" deployment of NATO's military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine and will become a "powerful deterrent". Such a decision will also allow the British military to learn combat skills from the Ukrainian military. It will also allow testing the latest weapons that are being developed for war. Share

A Ukrainian source said they hoped the British leadership would inspire France to follow suit and conduct training in Ukraine after discussions in Paris appeared to have stalled for political reasons.