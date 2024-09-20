Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet aircraft. What's next
Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet aircraft. What's next

pilots
Source:  Ukrinform

The first group of Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet training aircraft. After the training course, they are ready to perform combat tasks.

Points of attention

  • The first group of Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet aircraft and is ready to perform combat missions.
  • The training lasted half a year, which is a shortened period compared to the standard 18-month course.
  • The Alphajet is a twin-engine high-flying aircraft that can carry a variety of weapons and reach speeds of up to 1,038 km/h.
  • Ukrainian pilots will be able to effectively use the skills acquired on Alphajet for a quick transition to American aircraft.

Ukrainian pilots completed their training in France

The training lasted from March to September 2024.

France has just finished training the first class of Ukrainian pilots on Alphajet aircraft. From March 2024, pilots are being trained in France, meeting the operational need in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The first group included ten Ukrainian pilots aged 20 to 23.

The training program included:

  • 80 hours of flights;

  • 50 hours on a simulator with instructors;

  • flights as part of "patrols", i.e. two planes each;

  • firing from a 30 mm cannon;

  • tactical navigation.

Usually, training on Alphajet aircraft takes 18 months, but the Ukrainian side asked to reduce the content of the modules. That is why the course lasts only six months.

What is known about Alphajet

The French Air Force does not have F-16 aircraft, which Ukraine receives from partners. However, they fly Alphajets, which have similar instrument panels.

The French planes are called the "bridge" between the rotorcraft and the F-16 fighter.

Alphajet aircraft

Ukrainian pilots received skills that will help them transfer to an American bomber faster.

The Alphajet is a twin-engine, two-seater high-flying aircraft that can only be used effectively in favorable weather conditions. It can carry weapons weighing up to 2250 kg.

The aircraft can fire air-to-air missiles, aerial bombs, laser-guided anti-aircraft missiles and unguided missiles. The maximum speed is up to 1038 km/h.

