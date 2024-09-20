Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet aircraft. What's next

The first group of Ukrainian pilots completed training in France on Alphajet training aircraft. After the training course, they are ready to perform combat tasks.
Ukrainian pilots completed their training in France
The training lasted from March to September 2024.
The first group included ten Ukrainian pilots aged 20 to 23.
La France vient d'achever la formation de la première promotion de pilotes ukrainiens sur Alphajet. Depuis mars 2024, l'@Armee_de_lair forme des pilotes 🇺🇦 répondant à un besoin opérationnel de @DefenceU.— Armée française - Opérations militaires (@EtatMajorFR) September 20, 2024
Soutien résolu de la France à l'effort de guerre ukrainien. pic.twitter.com/T8Pufm0rlt
The training program included:
80 hours of flights;
50 hours on a simulator with instructors;
flights as part of "patrols", i.e. two planes each;
firing from a 30 mm cannon;
tactical navigation.
Usually, training on Alphajet aircraft takes 18 months, but the Ukrainian side asked to reduce the content of the modules. That is why the course lasts only six months.
What is known about Alphajet
The French Air Force does not have F-16 aircraft, which Ukraine receives from partners. However, they fly Alphajets, which have similar instrument panels.
The French planes are called the "bridge" between the rotorcraft and the F-16 fighter.
Ukrainian pilots received skills that will help them transfer to an American bomber faster.
The Alphajet is a twin-engine, two-seater high-flying aircraft that can only be used effectively in favorable weather conditions. It can carry weapons weighing up to 2250 kg.
The aircraft can fire air-to-air missiles, aerial bombs, laser-guided anti-aircraft missiles and unguided missiles. The maximum speed is up to 1038 km/h.
