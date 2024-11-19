Air defense forces shot down 51 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 87 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type. Our air defense destroyed 51 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 9:00 a.m., 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As a result of active countermeasures, 30 enemy UAVs were lost in various regions. One UAV in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work continues!

It is noted that the invaders launched the drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk and Orel, as well as from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia again attacked Sumy region

As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.

As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people died, one of them a child. 12 people were injured, including two children.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.