Air defense forces shot down 51 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 87 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type. Our air defense destroyed 51 drones.
Points of attention
- During the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19, air defense shot down 51 enemy drones.
- The attack was accompanied by the use of "Shaheed" type strike drones and drones of an unknown type.
- As a result of the aggression, 6 people died, including one child, and 12 people were injured, including two children.
- The Air Force and other defense units of Ukraine took part in shooting down enemy drones, which confirms the country's readiness for open aggression.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as of 9:00 a.m., 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions.
It is noted that the invaders launched the drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk and Orel, as well as from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Russia again attacked Sumy region
As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.
As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people died, one of them a child. 12 people were injured, including two children.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.
Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-