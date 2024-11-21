Putin cynically admitted to the intercontinental ballistic missile strike on Yuzhmash in the Dnipro

On November 21, the Russian Federation struck the territory of Ukraine with the Oreshnyk ballistic missile, this was its test. This was stated by the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during an address to Russians.

Putin cynically admitted to the strike of the Oreshnyk ICBM on the Dnipro

According to the dictator, Russia allegedly launched a combined attack on a Ukrainian defense facility in response to strikes by American and British weapons on Russia.

Russia's latest medium-range missile system was tested in combat conditions. In this case, with non-nuclear equipment of the rocket.

Putin said that this was allegedly a response to the permission of Ukraine's Western partners to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. He traditionally boastfully stated that the world supposedly has no means of countering the Russian Oreshnik missiles.

What can shoot down Russian ICBMs

Such an attack is almost impossible to repulse with air defense means. The only option is to shoot down the missile at a high altitude before it has time to separate the individual combat units. The expensive American THAAD complex, which Ukraine does not have in service, is capable of this. And even in the USA and its allies, it is in very limited quantities.

At the same time, the specialized publication Defense Express believes that in Dnipro on November 21, the RS-26 combat units did not actually have explosives and were used as simulators.

Most likely, they did not have combat equipment and were only imitators. But the fact is that they have a huge kinetic energy due to the fall from near-Earth space. Share

We will remind, on November 21, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation over the Dnipro. In the city, an industrial enterprise was damaged and two fires broke out, three people were injured.