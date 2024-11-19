On November 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the country's updated nuclear doctrine. Among the updated conditions for the use of nuclear weapons is the launch of ballistic missiles on the territory of Russia.

What does Russia's updated nuclear doctrine envisage?

The document states that so-called "aggression" against Russia or its allies by a non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear state, will be considered a joint attack.

It is also indicated that Russia can use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty or territorial integrity, as well as the territory of Belarus.

One of the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons is the launch of ballistic missiles on Russian territory. The decision to use nuclear weapons, according to the doctrine, is made exclusively by the leader of the Kremlin.

The text of the document emphasizes that Russia's readiness and determination to use nuclear weapons should serve as a means of nuclear deterrence. Share

Russia threatens the USA for granting permission to Ukraine to strike ATACMS on the territory of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia cynically stated that strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory with long-range ATACMS missiles will be considered as direct participation of the USA in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In particular, Zakharova stated that Kyiv's use of long-range missiles for attacks on Russian territory would mean "the direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict."

In this case, Russia's response will be adequate and tangible, — said the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry boastfully.

It is worth noting that earlier Ukrainian troops already used ATACMS missiles on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, which the Russian Federation considers its own and even included them in its constitution.