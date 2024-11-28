Putin again began to threaten Ukraine with an Oreshnik missile strike

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which he calls Oreshnik. According to him, the target could be Kyiv.

Putin threatens to hit "Oreshnik" on "decision-making centers in Kyiv"

According to rosZMI, Putin said that the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Russia are considering options for strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, on "decision-making centers in Kyiv."

Speaking at a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana, he noted that in case of mass use of these missiles, their impact would be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons.

According to military and technical experts, the massive group use of "Oreshniks" will create striking power equal to a nuclear attack, — said the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Putin.

According to him, Russia has allegedly already started serial production of this missile. He also stated that the temperature of the Oreshnik wreckage reaches 4,000 degrees, and everything that is in the epicenter of the explosion "turns into dust."

Putin also stated that the missile is allegedly capable of destroying even well-protected and deep-seated objects.

Russian rocket "Oreshnik". What is known about her

What is important to understand is that not only Ukrainian, but also foreign media came to the conclusion that in reality "Oreshnik" is not a fundamentally new weapon.

According to the data of the US Ministry of Defense, it is actually a medium-range missile developed on the basis of the intercontinental missile RS-26 "Rubizh".

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reported on November 22 that "Oreshnik" is the code name of the "Kedr" missile project, developed on the basis of the "Yars" ICBM.

According to the head of the GUR, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, the development of "Kedra" has been ongoing since 2018-2019.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex: