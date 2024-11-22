The strike of Russia on the Dnipro by an intercontinental ballistic missile — a photo of the wreckage

According to the editors of the CNN TV channel, she received from her insiders in the Ukrainian security forces photos, which, it is claimed, show the fragments of the rocket with which the Russian army attacked the Dnipro on November 21.

Experts express doubts about Russia's use of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The fragments discovered at the site of the rocket crash were previously produced for the Bulava rocket. The development of the latter began back in the 1990s, so it is not the latest, as Putin claimed.

What do the wreckage of the Russian ICBM look like?

On November 21, Ukrainian authorities publicly accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Dnipro River, likely to be the first time Moscow has used such a weapon in more than 1,000 days of war.

It is important to understand that the fragments shown in the photo do not necessarily belong to the same rocket.

One Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed doubt that the missile was an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile).

Photo: CNN

Against this background, journalists asked weapons experts to review the photos and express their assessments.

What experts say about the wreckage of the Russian rocket

At the site of the fall of the missile, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the latest development of the Russian defense industry, a part produced for the Bulava missile was discovered.

What is important to understand is that serial production of this missile has been going on since the end of the 2000s.

This may indicate that the missile, which was used by the Russian army on Thursday, may not use such new technologies as Putin said in his video message, experts suggest. Share

Radio Svoboda journalist Mark Krutov drew attention to the part numbers assigned to it during production.

After that, he managed to find on the state procurement website a contract from 2013 for the development of working documentation for the preparation of serial production of spare parts for the "ZK-30" complex — another name for the R-30 "Bulava" intercontinental ballistic missile.

Experts emphasize that the Bulava missile is not the newest in the arsenal of the Russian army. Its development began back in the 1990s.