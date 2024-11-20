Putin will try to intimidate Trump. What is the RS-26 "Rubizh" missile for?
Putin will try to intimidate Trump. What is the RS-26 "Rubizh" missile for?

Source:  NV

On November 20, information about the possible use of the Russian RS-26 "Rubizh" missile against Ukraine was actively spreading on the network. In this way, the Kremlin is trying to increase panic among Ukrainians to raise the stakes in the upcoming negotiations with the new US president, Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • The use of the RS-26 missile is part of the Russian Federation's hybrid approach.
  • Despite this, it can become a real threat to Europe and the USA, and its use over the territory of Ukraine is a challenge for the international community.
  • Putin can use this missile to psychologically pressure Trump.

Putin got another trump card

Director of the New Geopolitics Research Network Mykhailo Samus draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has begun to use a hybrid approach, when the effect of real events - missile strikes - will be multiplied due to informational and psychological attacks.

One of the biggest took place on November 20, when they tried to scare the Ukrainians with the use of the RS-26 "Rubizh" missile, but the GUR immediately refuted the enemy's fake.

What is important to understand is that the new Russian medium-range missile RS-26 "Rubizh" is designed for nuclear strikes, but there is not much reliable information about it.

It is considered a copy of the Soviet RS-10 "Pioneer" missile, which was destroyed under the treaty on the elimination of medium- and short-range missiles (IMF) in the 1990s. And already during Putin's tenure, in violation of the INF Treaty, they began to be produced. The range of these missiles is 5-6 thousand km. That is, the ballistic trajectory is much higher. One and a half tons of even an ordinary charge is a big threat, the expert emphasized.

Putin will increase the pressure on Trump

According to the expert, the use of such a missile will be a real increase in the stakes in this war.

It can fly not only to Europe, but also to the USA. If the aggressor country of the Russian Federation really uses such a missile on the territory of Ukraine, it will become a real challenge for the international community from the side of the Kremlin.

It is quite possible that Putin may use such a missile without a nuclear component for a power play.

According to him, the RS-26 "Rubizh" missile, as well as the RS-10 "Pioneer" missile, is a sign of the "Cold War".

Samus drew attention to the fact that billionaire Elon Musk and some other members of Trump's team are constantly scaring the world with the start of the Third World War against the backdrop of increased aid to Ukraine.

Putin realized that this is the Achilles heel of the Republican administration, so he will try to intimidate the new US president in order to negotiate the war on his own terms.

