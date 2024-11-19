Defense forces of Ukraine hit the Russian Federation with ATACMS missiles for the first time

On the night of November 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the territory of Russia for the first time with the help of American ATACMS long-range missiles.
Points of attention
- Defense forces of Ukraine hit the territory of the Russian Federation with ATACMS missiles for the first time, striking the 67th arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region.
- According to reports, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the arsenal of GRAU of the Russian Federation, provoking 12 secondary explosions.
- The purpose of the attack was to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as a result of which the ammunition depot for the army of the Russian invaders was damaged.
- Information about this event has not yet been commented on by the authorities or the military leadership of Ukraine, but the action was confirmed by representatives of the General Staff.
What is known about the first strike of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles deep into the Russian Federation
As the publication reports with reference to a source in the Defense Forces, the attack was made on the 67th arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, with the help of an ATACMS ballistic missile.
Official representatives of the government or the military leadership of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.
Defense forces of Ukraine hit the arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region
According to the General Staff, on the night of November 19, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, inflicted fire damage on the arsenal of the 1046 logistics center in the area of the city of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
According to the General Staff, as of 02:30 this night, 12 secondary explosions and detonations were recorded in the vicinity of the target.
As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, noted, an attack was carried out on the arsenal. After that there was a big fire.
According to Kovalenko, artillery ammunition was stored there, including North Korean shells "for their systems". In addition, there are guided aerial bombs (CABs), anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers (RSV).
