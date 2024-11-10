Defense forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with ammunition in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation

Defense forces of Ukraine struck the warehouses with ammunition of the 1060th logistics center in the Bryansk region of Russia. As a result of the attack, there was a fire with detonation.

The General Staff confirmed the strike on ammunition warehouses in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation

As noted, as a result of the impact, at least 8 explosions were recorded. The results of objective control indicate the presence of at least two ignition points on the territory of the military unit and signs of secondary detonation.

As of six in the morning, a strong fire continued at the facility in the Bryansk region. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Joint successful combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue, the General Staff notes. Share

What is known about "cotton" in Bryansk

As the governor of the Bryansk region, Oleksandr Bogomaz, said, the Russian air defense system allegedly shot down 15 UAVs in the sky over the region. At the same time, the Bryansk governor assured that "there were no casualties or damage."

At the same time, numerous footage of the fire began to appear in the media, and there were reports that the target of the air attack could be a local military unit.

Photo — rosZMI

Already closer to the morning, the governor of the Bryansk region confirmed the information about the fire, but began to claim that "as a result of the drone attack in Bryansk, non-residential buildings caught fire."

Meanwhile, the Russian media and OSTIN analysts write that the drone strike could have targeted the 1060th logistics center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. However, this information has not been confirmed.

@GeoConfirmed @UAControlMap @FaytuksNetwork



Ukraine has seemingly struck the 1060th Center for Material-Technical Support of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.



POV, Looking west 53.2152618, 34.4220586



Strike location 53.2247723, 34.3965418



Source in replies pic.twitter.com/89Co8QLUdN — Rocket Man (@Grimm_Intel) November 10, 2024

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it allegedly shot down 70 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs, among which more than 30 were moving towards Moscow.

The occupiers traditionally reported that they allegedly shot down all the drones, including 34 over the territory of the Moscow region.

In addition, 14 more were allegedly shot down over Bryansk, seven each over Oryol and Kaluga, six over Kursk and two over Tula regions.