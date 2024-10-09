Near Bryansk, the Russian Federation detonates a missile and artillery arsenal — video

Explosions are heard near the Russian city of Bryansk in the Karachev district. Later it became known that there detonates a large warehouse with weapons.

A powerful "cotton" is burning near Karachev near Bryansk

Locals write about the sounds of ammunition detonation. In particular, in the published videos, you can see the spark from the fiery NS and hear sounds similar to detonation.

The 67th Russian arsenal of the Missile and Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense is located under the city of Karachev. It is still unknown whether the flight was there.

The local authorities did not announce the fires or the corresponding consequences, but talked about the shooting down of about 10 drones by air defense equipment over the Bryansk region.

For example, Bryansk Governor Oleksandr Bogomaz claimed that "there were no casualties or damage" and wrote about "the work of emergency and emergency services at the scene."

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, noted that near the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, the 67 arsenal of the GRAU (the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) closest to the front line was hit. It is located 114 km from the border with Ukraine.

According to the head of the CPD, the warehouse stored ammunition, including from the DPRK, as well as anti-aircraft guns.

I should note that they were partially stored in the open air, Kovalenko emphasized.

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on the night of October 9, air defenses allegedly shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Federation and the waters of the Sea of Azov.