Defense forces of Ukraine attacked a missile arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources

On September 29, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a missile storage arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. Sources in Ukrainian intelligence informed Online.ua about this.

About 120 drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

According to the sources, on the night of September 29, as a result of a joint operation of the GUR, SSO, SBU, SZR and ZSU, an arsenal of rockets, ammunition and explosive materials of the 1st category was damaged in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the arsenal was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on September 29 with the help of 120 kamikaze attack drones of various types of Ukrainian production. The distance to the target is more than 600 kilometers.

As reported by Russian publics on social networks, loud explosions were heard in the area of the impact, after which a large-scale fire started.

As a result of the hit, storage places for ammunition and missile weapons were damaged, which will cause a shortage of ammunition to supply the units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, sources say.

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Armaments of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the settlement of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.

Part of Iranian ballistics was stored there, as well as their launchers, Andriy Kovalenko noted.

By the way, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army. A fire broke out there, and local residents claim a detonation.

Also, NASA's fire monitoring system recorded 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban.

The network also reports that more than 20 UAVs attacked the Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that their air defense allegedly destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs that attacked objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.