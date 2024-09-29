Drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, on the night of September 29, drones attacked with Russian weapons. Probably, Iranian ballistic missiles could be stored there.

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Armaments of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the settlement of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.

Part of Iranian ballistics was stored there, as well as their launchers, Andriy Kovalenko noted. Share

By the way, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army. A fire broke out there, and local residents claim a detonation.

Also, NASA's fire monitoring system recorded 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban.

The network also reports about a fire at the Baltimore military airfield in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory. Previously, they could store Dagger missiles there.

Russia announced an attack by 125 drones

According to the Ministry of Defense, their anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs that attacked objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.