Drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, on the night of September 29, drones attacked with Russian weapons. Probably, Iranian ballistic missiles could be stored there.
Points of attention
- In the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked a missile arsenal, presumably with Iranian ballistic missiles.
- A fire and detonation were reported at an ammunition depot in the Volgograd region, according to NASA and local residents.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones that attacked the territory of the Russian Federation.
- UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over various regions, including Voronezh, Rostov and Krasnodar regions.
What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Armaments of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the settlement of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.
By the way, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army. A fire broke out there, and local residents claim a detonation.
Also, NASA's fire monitoring system recorded 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban.
The network also reports about a fire at the Baltimore military airfield in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory. Previously, they could store Dagger missiles there.
Russia announced an attack by 125 drones
According to the Ministry of Defense, their anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs that attacked objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.
67 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Volgograd region, 17 over the territory of Belgorod, 17 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 18 over the territory of the Rostov region, one each over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar region, 3 UAVs over the waters of the Sea of Azov ".
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-