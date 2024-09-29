In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video
Category
Events
Publication date

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Rostov region of Russia, a large-scale forest fire broke out after a drone attack, which still cannot be extinguished.

Points of attention

  • After the drone attack, a large-scale forest fire broke out in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, covering at least 20 hectares of territory.
  • Fighting the fire was complicated by strong winds, but the Ministry of Emergency Situations helicopter was used to help.
  • A drone attack was also recorded in the Volgograd region, where an ammunition arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defense was attacked.
  • As a result of the shelling, it is believed that 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed, and many more were intercepted and destroyed.

A forest is burning in Russia after a drone attack

As Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, reported, due to the alleged fall of a drone, a forest fire broke out in the Milyutyn district, covering at least 20 hectares of territory.

Golubev noted that fighting the fire was complicated due to strong wind. A helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in extinguishing the fire.

All the necessary forces and means are used. The work is complicated by the strong wind, but the helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took off to help, the governor wrote.

He also assured that there is currently no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas.

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Weapons of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.

Part of Iranian ballistics was stored there, as well as their launchers, Andriy Kovalenko noted.

By the way, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army. A fire broke out there, and local residents claim a detonation.

Also, NASA's fire monitoring system recorded 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban.

According to the Ministry of Defense, their anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs that attacked objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

67 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Volgograd region, 17 over the territory of Belgorod, 17 over the territory of the Voronezh region, 18 over the territory of the Rostov region, one each over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar region, 3 UAVs over the waters of the Sea of Azov , — reported in the Russian agency.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Atlas oil base near Rostov continues operations after the attack by Ukrainian drones — video
Atlas oil depot
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An oil base in the Rostov region is burning for the fourth day after a drone attack — video
fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?