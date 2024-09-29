In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, they cannot extinguish a large-scale fire after a drone attack — video

In the Rostov region of Russia, a large-scale forest fire broke out after a drone attack, which still cannot be extinguished.

As Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, reported, due to the alleged fall of a drone, a forest fire broke out in the Milyutyn district, covering at least 20 hectares of territory.

Golubev noted that fighting the fire was complicated due to strong wind. A helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was involved in extinguishing the fire.

All the necessary forces and means are used. The work is complicated by the strong wind, but the helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took off to help, the governor wrote.

He also assured that there is currently no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas.

What is known about the drone attack in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, reported that the ammunition arsenal of the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Weapons of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region, was attacked.

Part of Iranian ballistics was stored there, as well as their launchers, Andriy Kovalenko noted.

By the way, Russian mass media reported on the explosions in Kotluban and the "arrival" of the weapons warehouse of the Russian army. A fire broke out there, and local residents claim a detonation.

Also, NASA's fire monitoring system recorded 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban.

According to the Ministry of Defense, their anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs that attacked objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.