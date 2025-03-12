Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions remain the hottest on the front

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 66 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Torets directions.
Current situation on the front on March 12
Operational information as of 16:00 12.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Baranivka, Starykove, Komarivka in Sumy region; Arkhipivka in Chernihiv region.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction six times, near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zagryzove, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks near the settlement of Myrne.
Four clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction , and fighting continues to this day in the Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka areas.
Currently, there have been nine enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Ozaryanivka. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, four clashes are currently ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsk direction : since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promyn, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 17 enemy attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation carried out airstrikes with KABs on Pokrovsk and Leontovych.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops six times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, and Burlatske; the Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Hulyaipol direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Pryvilne and Novodarivka. The settlements of Novopil and Hulyaipol were hit by airstrikes with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders, with the support of attack aircraft, are attacking in the Pyatikhatki area and in the direction of Novoandreyevka. Currently, one enemy attack has been repelled, and two more are ongoing.
In Kursk, according to the information available at the moment, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 144 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.
