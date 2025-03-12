Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 12.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Baranivka, Starykove, Komarivka in Sumy region; Arkhipivka in Chernihiv region.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction six times, near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zagryzove, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks near the settlement of Myrne.

Four clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction , and fighting continues to this day in the Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka areas.

Currently, there have been nine enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Ozaryanivka. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, four clashes are currently ongoing.