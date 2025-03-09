General Staff: the AFU have repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Siverskyi direction

Operational information as of 16:00 09.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Ulanov, Turya, Vilne in Sumy region; Karpovichi, Yanzhulivka, Tymonovichi, and Bleshnya in Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of the settlements of Borova and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lyman direction. It attacked near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka, with 11 battles currently ongoing.

The invaders have become more active in the Siverskyi direction , having carried out 18 attacks today, seven of which have already been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling the enemy's attack, three more clashes have already ended, the enemy is conducting active operations in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy has attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny. Six clashes are currently ongoing.