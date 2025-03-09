General Staff: the AFU have repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Siverskyi direction

Since the beginning of the day, 95 clashes have occurred on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Siverskyi direction, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- The ongoing clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces have resulted in 95 confrontations since the beginning of the day, highlighting the intense and volatile situation on the front lines.
- Active defense measures are being conducted in various directions, including Siverskyi, Kharkiv, Kupyansky, and others, with Ukrainian military forces holding the line and thwarting enemy advances.
Current situation on the front on March 9
Operational information as of 16:00 09.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of settlements in Ukraine suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Ulanov, Turya, Vilne in Sumy region; Karpovichi, Yanzhulivka, Tymonovichi, and Bleshnya in Chernihiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of the settlements of Borova and Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.
The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lyman direction. It attacked near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka, with 11 battles currently ongoing.
The invaders have become more active in the Siverskyi direction , having carried out 18 attacks today, seven of which have already been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi and in the direction of Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling the enemy's attack, three more clashes have already ended, the enemy is conducting active operations in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy has attempted to advance 13 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachny. Six clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 20 times. Our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Ulakly. Three more clashes are currently underway. Enemy aviation struck with KABs at Pokrovsk, Nadiivka, Odradne and Zvirovo.
One attack in the Novopavlivske direction was repelled by Ukrainian defenders near Skudne.
In the Hulyaipol direction , in the Novopol and Pryvilne areas, two clashes have now ended, four more attacks by the invaders are ongoing. The settlements of Hulyaipol and Shevchenko were hit by airstrikes with KABs and unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders advanced three times near Stepovoye and Shcherbaky, one battle is still ongoing. Novoandreyevka was hit by the NAR.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the invaders, six clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 13 anti-aircraft missiles, and also launched 257 artillery shells, including ten from multiple rocket launchers.
