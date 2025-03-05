General Staff: there have been 59 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

In total, since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 59 assaults by the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 59 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army, with active combat actions continuing in multiple directions.
- Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy assaults in areas like Kharkiv, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and more, showcasing resilience against Russian invaders.
- Enemy attacks and air strikes were reported in various directions, but the Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling all enemy attempts.
Current situation on the front on March 5
Operational information as of 16:00 05.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the areas of Khrinivka and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region and Timofeivka in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery fire from Russian territory.
The battle in the Kharkiv direction continues, the Russian invaders are trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Vovchansk. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces, our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the Russian invaders.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Golubivka, but our defenders successfully stopped the enemy's attempts to advance.
Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka and Novy. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyny, and Predtechyny, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, and Diliivka, where the Defense Forces repelled nine assaults by Russian units, and three more clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 11 attempts in the Pokrovsk direction to push our defenders out of the occupied positions in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Promyen, Pishchany, Kotlyny, Bohdanivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling all enemy attacks. The occupiers have launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Pokrovsk, Chunyshyne and Alekseevka. The enemy's losses are being specified.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the areas of Konstantinopol and Burlatske today. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Odradne and Vesele.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Hulyaipol, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, and Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Kamyanske.
In the Kursk direction , Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the invaders, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 226 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out seven air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-