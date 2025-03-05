General Staff: there have been 59 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 05.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the areas of Khrinivka and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region and Timofeivka in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery fire from Russian territory.

The battle in the Kharkiv direction continues, the Russian invaders are trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Vovchansk. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces, our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the Russian invaders.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Golubivka, but our defenders successfully stopped the enemy's attempts to advance.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka and Novy. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyny, and Predtechyny, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, and Diliivka, where the Defense Forces repelled nine assaults by Russian units, and three more clashes are still ongoing.