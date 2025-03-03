General Staff: there have been 57 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 03.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, including Zarichne, Porozok, Seredyna-Buda, and Kucherivka in Sumy region; Mkhy in Chernihiv region, were affected by cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Bochkovo, but was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near Novolubivka and Yampolivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft bombed Stavki and Novoyehorivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Bilogorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by the occupiers near Chasovy Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the Toretsk area, made seven attempts to improve its position, and three clashes are currently ongoing.