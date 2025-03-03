General Staff: there have been 57 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's actions, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 57 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- There have been 57 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army on various fronts, resulting in losses in manpower and equipment.
- Border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions have been targeted by cynical shelling from the Russian Federation, while Ukrainian soldiers have been successfully repelling enemy attacks in different directions.
- The enemy has conducted multiple assaults, air strikes, and bombing raids on several settlements, with ongoing fighting reported in various locations including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions.
Current situation on the front on March 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Bochkovo, but was repulsed.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near Novolubivka and Yampolivka. Two clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft bombed Stavki and Novoyehorivka.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Bilogorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel two assaults by the occupiers near Chasovy Yar and towards Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the Toretsk area, made seven attempts to improve its position, and three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promyn, Dachenske, Kotlyne and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 11 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Pokrovske, Myrolyubivka and Udachny, dropping three aerial bombs.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, enemy units attacked our troops' positions near Konstantinopol and Skudne six times, three attacks are still ongoing. Burlatske and Voskresenko were hit by guided aerial bombs.
Today, the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs at Hulyaipol and Zeleny Pol in the Hulyaipol direction.
Two clashes are ongoing in the Orikhiv direction , the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Stepovoye and near Nesteryanka.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, dropping seven anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 190 artillery shells. Currently, fighting is ongoing in three locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-