Over the past 24 hours, from March 2 to 3, the Russian army lost 1,350 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. In total, since 2022, the Russian Federation's losses have exceeded 878,000 soldiers.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
New figures for enemy losses are reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 878,070 (+1,350) people;
tanks — 10,252 (+11) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,290 (+16) units;
artillery systems — 24,019 (+60) units;
MLRS — 1306 units;
air defense systems — 1093 (+2) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,655 (+61) units;
cruise missiles — 3085 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,327 (+109) units;
special equipment — 3763 units.
