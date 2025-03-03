The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,300 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,300 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Over the past 24 hours, from March 2 to 3, the Russian army lost 1,350 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. In total, since 2022, the Russian Federation's losses have exceeded 878,000 soldiers.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

New figures for enemy losses are reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 878,070 (+1,350) people;

  • tanks — 10,252 (+11) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,290 (+16) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,019 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1306 units;

  • air defense systems — 1093 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,655 (+61) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3085 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,327 (+109) units;

  • special equipment — 3763 units.

