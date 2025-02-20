The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In the 24 hours from February 19 to 20, the Russian army lost 1,190 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed a lot of equipment, including 63 enemy artillery systems.
Points of attention
- The Russian army suffered heavy losses in the war against Ukraine, with 1,190 soldiers eliminated in just 24 hours.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully destroyed 63 enemy artillery systems and numerous other enemy equipment during the conflict.
- The total losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine include over 863 thousand people killed, over 10 thousand tanks destroyed, and over 21 thousand armored combat vehicles annihilated.
Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the Russian Federation's losses.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/20/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 863,580 (+1,190) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,134 (+14) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,112 (+14) units;
artillery systems — 23,410 (+63) units;
MLRS — 1291 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1078 (+6) units;
aircraft - 370 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,021 (+160) units;
cruise missiles - 3064 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,961 (+136) units;
special equipment — 3752 units.
