The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In the 24 hours from February 19 to 20, the Russian army lost 1,190 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed a lot of equipment, including 63 enemy artillery systems.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the Russian Federation's losses.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/20/25 were approximately:

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine