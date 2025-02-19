The situation on the front — there have been over 70 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Kucherivka, Oleksandrivka, Bila Bereza, Korenyoks and Shyroky Bereg in the Sumy region; Zarechye and Guta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces four times near the settlement of Vovchansk, and also carried out an air strike near the settlement of Chornoglazivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once during the day to advance towards our positions in the Petropavlivka area, the attack was successfully repelled.

In the Lyman direction, nine clashes occurred near Nevsky, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy is attacking in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, the battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Chasovy Yar and Ivanovske areas, and two clashes are currently ongoing.