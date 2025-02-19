The situation on the front — there have been over 70 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Over 70 combat clashes have taken place on the front line between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with Ukrainian defenders successfully stopping the enemy and holding the lines.
- The enemy forces launched artillery attacks on various settlements in regions like Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks and destroyed the plans of the Russian occupiers.
- Continuous enemy activities and attempts to advance were reported in multiple directions, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Torets, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipol, and Orikhiv, with clashes of varying intensity ongoing.
Current situation on the front on February 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces four times near the settlement of Vovchansk, and also carried out an air strike near the settlement of Chornoglazivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once during the day to advance towards our positions in the Petropavlivka area, the attack was successfully repelled.
In the Lyman direction, nine clashes occurred near Nevsky, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy is attacking in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, the battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the Chasovy Yar and Ivanovske areas, and two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. Our defenders repelled all attacks. Kostyantynivka was hit by an airstrike.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Eighteen times today, clashes of varying intensity have begun near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodyanye Druge, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly, four clashes are still ongoing. Enemy KABs struck Myrnograd and Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of Konstantinopol, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, and Pryvolny, and six clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched unguided rocket attacks on Novodarivka and Hulyaipol.
Eight times the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Maly Shcherbaky, Novoandreyevka and Stepovoye in the Orikhiv direction. Two clashes are still ongoing, and the enemy also struck Kamianske with unguided aircraft missiles.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repel three attacks by the invaders, a total of 12 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy carried out nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 296 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
