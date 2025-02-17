There have been 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 80.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 80 attacks by the Russian Army, demonstrating resilience in protecting Ukrainian territories.
- Various regions such as Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, and Orikhiv have been affected by enemy artillery, mortar fire, and air strikes.
- The ongoing clashes and military actions highlight the relentless efforts of Ukrainian defenders in holding back the Russian occupiers and terrorists.
Current situation on the front on February 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of the settlements of Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Oleksandrivka, Progress, Zarichne, Bachivsk, and Velyka Prykil in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and was repulsed. The enemy struck Veterinarne and Okhrymivka with unguided air missiles.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out four attacks near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zagryzove and in the direction of Novoosynovo. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Zarechny, and Yampolivka today. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka. One of the three attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the Toretsk area, two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled three assaults by the invaders.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Promyen, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udachny, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Yasenyve, Ulaklyvka, Andriivka and Dachny. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 23 attacks, ten clashes are still ongoing. Russian terrorist aircraft have struck Pokrovsk and Alekseivka with KABs.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled eight assault actions by enemy troops, and six more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novosilka, Rivnepol, Novy Komar, and in the directions of Konstantinopol and Burlatske.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled one attack today, and another clash is ongoing. The enemy was active in the Shcherbaky and Nesteryanka areas.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six enemy attacks today, two more clashes are still ongoing, and the invaders' aircraft have also carried out 22 strikes, dropping 25 anti-aircraft missiles.
