There have been 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Starykove, Shalyhyne, Oleksandrivka, Progress, Zarichne, Bachivsk, and Velyka Prykil in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and was repulsed. The enemy struck Veterinarne and Okhrymivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out four attacks near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zagryzove and in the direction of Novoosynovo. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Zarechny, and Yampolivka today. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka. One of the three attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the Toretsk area, two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled three assaults by the invaders.