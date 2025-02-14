General Staff: there have been 72 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Klyusy, Zarichchea in Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Velyka Berizka, Sydorivka, Korenyok, Porozok, Popivka, Zarichne, Luhivka, Studenok, Novovasylivka, Rudak in Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. An air strike was carried out on the settlement of Myropylske in Sumy region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault by Russian invaders, two attacks are continuing, the enemy is trying to break through in the Chasovy Yar area.

The occupying forces continue to look for weak spots in our defenses near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Hryhorivka in the Siversky direction . The defense forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Zelenyy Hai, Bohuslavka, Hrekivka, and Kolodyazi during the day. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers once attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Zagryzove area.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on Vovchanske Khutor.

In the Toretsk direction, five clashes were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, and three more enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Novotroitske, Bogdanivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled twenty enemy attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol and Burlatske. Fighting continues.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched an air strike with five guided bombs on Hulyaipol.