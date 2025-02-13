The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian losses
During the 24 hours from February 12 to 13, the Russian army lost 1,250 soldiers and over 270 pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine. In addition, since the start of the full-scale war, the Russians have lost over 10,000 tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 1,250 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 270 pieces of equipment within a 24-hour period.
  • Reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate that the Russian army has suffered significant losses, including over 10,000 tanks since the start of the full-scale war.
  • The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 13, 2025, include approximately 850,000 personnel, 10,000 tanks, and over 20,000 armored vehicles.
  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with ongoing reports of combat statistics and increasing losses on both sides.
  • The situation highlights the intense warfare and significant impact of the conflict on the military capabilities of both Ukraine and Russia, shaping the dynamics of the ongoing war.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/13/25 were approximately:

Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

  • personnel — about 854,280 (+1,250) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,040 (+17) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,894 (+23) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,034 (+58) units;

  • MLRS — 1278 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1063 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,072 (+153) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3063 (+6) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,096 (+168) units;

  • special equipment — 3744 (+2) units.

