The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

During the 24 hours from February 12 to 13, the Russian army lost 1,250 soldiers and over 270 pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine. In addition, since the start of the full-scale war, the Russians have lost over 10,000 tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
Russian losses in the war against Ukraine
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/13/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 854,280 (+1,250) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,040 (+17) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,894 (+23) units;
artillery systems — 23,034 (+58) units;
MLRS — 1278 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1063 (+2) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,072 (+153) units;
cruise missiles — 3063 (+6) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,096 (+168) units;
special equipment — 3744 (+2) units.
