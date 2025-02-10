The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,100 Russian occupiers and 3 air defense systems in a day
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,100 Russian occupiers and 3 air defense systems in a day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses
The Ukrainian Defense Forces "minused" another 1,170 Russian invaders in a day. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 9 tanks, 16 armored personnel carriers, 35 artillery systems, and 3 enemy air defense systems.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated over 1,100 Russian invaders and 3 air defense systems in a successful operation.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine are estimated to be significant, with over 850,490 personnel killed and a large amount of equipment destroyed.
  • Ukrainian defenders are showing courage and professionalism by successfully defending their country and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to February 10, 2025 were approximately:

Losses of the Russian army

  • personnel — about 850,490 (+1,170) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,001 (+9) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,813 (+16) units;

  • artillery systems — 22,879 (+35) units;

  • MLRS — 1273 units;

  • air defense systems — 1059 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,623 (+137) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,054 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36,638 (+109) units;

  • special equipment — 3740 (+1) units.

