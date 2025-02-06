The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
In the 24 hours from February 5 to 6, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, and 46 artillery systems on the war front against Ukraine. The number of destroyed aggressor equipment is 219 units.

  • Ukrainian troops inflicted heavy casualties on Russian soldiers and military equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, and aircraft, in a recent military operation.
  • The success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in combating the Russian army demonstrates their effectiveness and strategic capabilities in the ongoing conflict.
  • The latest data indicates a significant reduction in the enemy's military capabilities due to the relentless efforts of the Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.
  • By eliminating over 1,200 Russian occupiers and destroying numerous military assets, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showcase their resilience and determination in defending their sovereignty.
  • The calculated combat losses of the Russian army from recent engagements highlight the escalating tensions and the severity of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/06/25 were approximately 845,310 (+1,240) people.

Losses of the Russian army as of 02/06/2025

  • tanks — 9965 (+18) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,737 (+16) units,

  • artillery systems — 22,753 (+46) units,

  • MLRS — 1271 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1055 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24185 (+83),

  • cruise missiles — 3054 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36211 (+133) units,

  • special equipment — 3737 (+2)

