Russia lost almost 50,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine in January 2025

The intensity of fighting on the front remained high in the first month of 2025. In January, 5,087 combat clashes were recorded.
Points of attention
- Over 48,000 Russian soldiers lost their lives in the war against Ukraine in January 2025, marking it as one of the deadliest months for the Russian Army.
- Ukrainian soldiers destroyed over 220 enemy tanks and 960 artillery pieces, significantly impacting the enemy's military strength.
- The intensity of hostilities remained high with more than 5,000 combat clashes recorded, showcasing the ongoing fierce battles on the front.
- Russian Army faced substantial medical and irreversible losses, equating to more than three motorized rifle divisions in January 2025.
- Enemy tactical aviation carried out over 2,400 guided bombings on Ukrainian defenders and cities in the frontline zone, indicating the severity of the conflict.
In January, Russia's medical losses at the front amounted to more than 3 divisions
In January of this year, the Russian army suffered significant irreversible and medical losses of personnel — 48,240 soldiers.
Conditionally, this is the number of more than three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian Army. And over the entire period of the large-scale invasion, the Russians suffered more losses only in December 2024 — 48,670 soldiers.
In January, Ukrainian soldiers hit 230 enemy tanks. Considering that a tank battalion has 31 vehicles, the enemy lost almost 7 tank battalions destroyed or knocked out.
573 enemy armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed or damaged. This is the equivalent of almost three motorized rifle divisions.
In January, Ukrainian soldiers hit 963 artillery pieces of the Russian Army. One artillery division of the occupiers had 18 artillery pieces. Thus, our soldiers destroyed 50 artillery divisions in the first month of the year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-