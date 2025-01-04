Over the past two days, Ukrainian military forces have destroyed a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers in the Kursk region, namely near the village of Makhnovka. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in an evening video address.

Russia lost up to a battalion of soldiers in Kursk — Zelenskyy

On January 4, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the president about the situation at the front, where fierce fighting continues along the entire line.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation in the Kursk region. In the battles today and yesterday in the area of just one village, Makhnovka, in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And this is tangible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The hottest part is in the Pokrovsky direction, the president noted.

The occupier continues to waste an insane number of its people in assaults. And I thank each of our units, all of our brigades, who are defending Ukrainian positions and ensuring the destruction of the occupier. Share

Zelenskyy praised the professional and effective actions of our soldiers of the Special Operations Forces and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.

Ukrainian defenders once again saved Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhia

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented the Russian occupiers from capturing Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.

This was announced by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky during his first interview in 2025.

According to him, this concerns the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the fall and winter of 2024.