Zelenskyy announced the huge losses of the Russian army in Kursk in two days
Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the huge losses of the Russian army in Kursk in two days

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Over the past two days, Ukrainian military forces have destroyed a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers in the Kursk region, namely near the village of Makhnovka. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in an evening video address.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military forces have inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the Kursk region, particularly near the village of Makhnovka.
  • President Zelenskyy commends the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their positions and thwarting the advances of the occupiers.
  • The Commander-in-Chief reported that the Russian army lost up to a battalion of soldiers in fierce battles over just two days near Makhnovka.

Russia lost up to a battalion of soldiers in Kursk — Zelenskyy

On January 4, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported to the president about the situation at the front, where fierce fighting continues along the entire line.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation in the Kursk region. In the battles today and yesterday in the area of just one village, Makhnovka, in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And this is tangible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The hottest part is in the Pokrovsky direction, the president noted.

The occupier continues to waste an insane number of its people in assaults. And I thank each of our units, all of our brigades, who are defending Ukrainian positions and ensuring the destruction of the occupier.

Zelenskyy praised the professional and effective actions of our soldiers of the Special Operations Forces and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.

Ukrainian defenders once again saved Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhia

In 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented the Russian occupiers from capturing Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.

This was announced by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky during his first interview in 2025.

According to him, this concerns the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the fall and winter of 2024.

Autumn-winter 2024 is the failure of three operations of the Russian Federation to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia. I believe that the good guys here are primarily the soldiers.

