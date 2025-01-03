Russian terror. Zelenskyy spoke out about attacks against Ukraine in 3 days

In just the first three days of 2025, the Russian army used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine.
- In the first three days of 2025, Russia launched an aggressive attack on Ukraine using over 300 drones and ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties and damage.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemns these attacks as acts of terror and emphasizes the importance of enhancing the country's air defense systems and missile stocks.
- Despite facing continuous assaults, Ukraine remains resilient and focuses on bolstering its air defense capabilities, including shooting down enemy missiles and drones with a combination of tactics.
- Zelenskyy highlights the need for sustained collaboration with international partners and continuous reinforcement of anti-aircraft missiles and mobile fire groups to combat Russian aggression effectively.
- The Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted and neutralized multiple Russian missiles and drones, showcasing their determination to defend their territory against foreign aggression.
Zelenskyy called the attacks against Ukraine Russian terror
A significant part of our soldiers managed to shoot down or neutralize them with electronic warfare means. But, unfortunately, there were hits, there are both wounded and dead. My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the deceased. In addition, there are daily strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs.
In his opinion, "such Russian terror, which does not lose intensity, requires both us and all partners not to reduce activity in building our air shield, all its systemic elements — from "Patriots" to mobile fire groups."
The Head of State informed about preparations for meetings and negotiations next week for greater strength of Ukrainian air defense.
The schedule for the relevant work has already been preliminarily agreed upon, the President added.
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down three Russian missiles
According to the Air Force, on January 2 from 12:00 to 20:00 the enemy launched strikes with missiles of various types:
5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kursk region;
3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region;
three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
And also attacked with 32 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones from the northeast.
As of 8:00 p.m., three missiles and 13 enemy drones had been shot down. Another 19 drones were lost in the air.
