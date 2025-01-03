Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 missiles and 13 Russian drones
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 missiles and 13 Russian drones

The Russian Federation again launched strikes on the territory of Ukraine on the afternoon of January 3. The enemy used missiles and drones.

  • The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 3 Russian missiles and 13 drones during the recent attacks on Ukrainian territory.
  • Despite increased enemy missile and drone strikes, Ukraine continues to defend its territory and demonstrate readiness to respond to hostile actions.
  • The Russian Federation has intensified strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, using various types of missiles and drones to overload air defenses and exhaust sky defenders.
  • In 2024, the Air Force destroyed over 1,300 missiles, 11,200 strike drones, and 3,200 reconnaissance UAVs, showcasing the ongoing efforts to protect Ukrainian airspace.
  • Ukraine's air defense efforts in 2024 resulted in the successful interception of 40 enemy planes and 6 helicopters, highlighting the continuous defense against aerial threats.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down three Russian missiles

According to the Air Force, today, from 12:00 to 20:00, the enemy launched strikes with missiles of various types:

  • 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kursk region;

  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region;

  • three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

And also attacked with 32 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones from the northeast.

As of 8:00 p.m., three missiles and 13 enemy drones had been shot down. Another 19 drones were lost in the air.

The Russian Air Force has been reporting on destroyed Russian missiles and drones since 2024

The enemy has used significantly more missiles and strike drones on Ukraine's critical infrastructure than last year. In addition, a large number of drones have appeared that imitate real "Shaheeds".

Thus, the enemy is trying to complicate the air situation as much as possible, overload our air defenses and exhaust our sky defenders. In addition, enemy aircraft have launched tens of thousands of guided bombs on the frontline territories, wiping out Ukrainian frontline cities and villages.

In addition, during this year, the enemy has increased both the production and use of ballistic missiles in Ukraine, including the North Korean KN-23.

Despite daily enemy attacks, the Air Force, together with all Defense Forces, continue to hold the sky over Ukraine. In 2024, air defense destroyed more than 1,300 missiles of various types, 11,200 strike drones, and 3,200 reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

Also this year, Ukraine's air defense shot down 40 enemy planes and 6 helicopters.

