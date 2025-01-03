Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 3 missiles and 13 Russian drones

The Russian Federation again launched strikes on the territory of Ukraine on the afternoon of January 3. The enemy used missiles and drones.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down three Russian missiles

According to the Air Force, today, from 12:00 to 20:00, the enemy launched strikes with missiles of various types:

5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kursk region;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region;

three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

And also attacked with 32 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones from the northeast.

As of 8:00 p.m., three missiles and 13 enemy drones had been shot down. Another 19 drones were lost in the air.

The Russian Air Force has been reporting on destroyed Russian missiles and drones since 2024

The enemy has used significantly more missiles and strike drones on Ukraine's critical infrastructure than last year. In addition, a large number of drones have appeared that imitate real "Shaheeds".

Thus, the enemy is trying to complicate the air situation as much as possible, overload our air defenses and exhaust our sky defenders. In addition, enemy aircraft have launched tens of thousands of guided bombs on the frontline territories, wiping out Ukrainian frontline cities and villages.

In addition, during this year, the enemy has increased both the production and use of ballistic missiles in Ukraine, including the North Korean KN-23.

Despite daily enemy attacks, the Air Force, together with all Defense Forces, continue to hold the sky over Ukraine. In 2024, air defense destroyed more than 1,300 missiles of various types, 11,200 strike drones, and 3,200 reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level.

Also this year, Ukraine's air defense shot down 40 enemy planes and 6 helicopters.