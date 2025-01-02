Ukraine will help stabilize the situation in Syria. Zelensky held a special meeting
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine will help stabilize the situation in Syria. Zelensky held a special meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine will help stabilize the situation in Syria. Zelensky held a special meeting
Читати українською

Ukraine will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Syria after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime by ensuring supplies of Ukrainian grain to Syrian citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

Points of attention

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to develop a program to supply Ukrainian grain to Syria to support its people after the fall of the Assad regime.
  • Ukraine plans to cooperate with the Syrian administration and international partners within the framework of the 'Grain from Ukraine' program to achieve stabilization of the situation in Syria.
  • The new Syrian government demands that Russia completely withdraw its troops from the country, including the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, by February 20, 2025.
  • The head of European diplomacy and European Union leaders insist on freeing Syria from the Russian military presence for the sake of stability in the region.
  • The breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta caused technical difficulties for the Russian occupiers in withdrawing equipment and weapons from Syria, which complicates their presence in the country.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in Syria

As noted, the president held a meeting on the situation in Syria, after hearing reports from the ministers of foreign affairs and agricultural policy on their visit to Syria.

The results of the talks in Damascus, as well as the security and economic prospects of cooperation, were discussed.

Ukraine will make every effort to stabilize the situation in Syria. We will set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to cooperate with the Syrian administration and international partners ready to support this initiative.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President also emphasized that Ukraine will actively communicate with European countries and the United States to ensure maximum support for Syria.

"More stability in the Middle East means more peace and trade opportunities for all our partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Syria's new government demands Putin completely withdraw his troops

Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, want the Kremlin to completely withdraw its military contingent from the country.

What is important to understand is that this applies to the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.

According to the GUR, some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.

The Sparta suffered a technical failure while underway - a fuel pipe to the main engine failed. The crew is trying to fix the problem, but the ship is currently drifting in the open sea near Portugal.

Also recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders are insisting that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syria's new government calls on Russia to completely withdraw its troops
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Syria's new government calls on Russia to completely withdraw its troops
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's large-scale assistance to Syria
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine decided to support Syria
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details
Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?