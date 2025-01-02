Ukraine will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in Syria after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime by ensuring supplies of Ukrainian grain to Syrian citizens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in Syria

As noted, the president held a meeting on the situation in Syria, after hearing reports from the ministers of foreign affairs and agricultural policy on their visit to Syria.

The results of the talks in Damascus, as well as the security and economic prospects of cooperation, were discussed.

Ukraine will make every effort to stabilize the situation in Syria. We will set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to cooperate with the Syrian administration and international partners ready to support this initiative. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President also emphasized that Ukraine will actively communicate with European countries and the United States to ensure maximum support for Syria.

"More stability in the Middle East means more peace and trade opportunities for all our partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Syria's new government demands Putin completely withdraw his troops

Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, want the Kremlin to completely withdraw its military contingent from the country.

What is important to understand is that this applies to the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.

According to the GUR, some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.

The Sparta suffered a technical failure while underway - a fuel pipe to the main engine failed. The crew is trying to fix the problem, but the ship is currently drifting in the open sea near Portugal. Share

Also recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders are insisting that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.