Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, arrived in Damascus to meet with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian delegation with Andriy Sybiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus.
- Large-scale humanitarian aid announced: 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour on its way to Syria.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the provision of assistance to 33,250 families in Syria, which amounts to 167,000 people.
- Each package of flour weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month.
- Zelensky expressed his wishes for security, stability, and recovery for Syria and its people.
What is known about Sibiga's meeting with the new leader of Syria?
As noted, the first report on the visit of the Ukrainian delegation was published by Al Arabiya, citing its own sources.
The information was later confirmed by a Syrian television correspondent, noting that a delegation led by Andriy Sibiga met with Ahmed al-Sharaa.
It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation included Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's large-scale assistance to Syria
The Head of State officially confirmed that 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, will receive flour in the coming weeks.
What is important to understand is that each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader wished Syria and its people security, stability, and recovery.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-