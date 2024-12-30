Sibiga met with the new leader of Syria in Damascus — details

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, arrived in Damascus to meet with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

What is known about Sibiga's meeting with the new leader of Syria?

As noted, the first report on the visit of the Ukrainian delegation was published by Al Arabiya, citing its own sources.

The information was later confirmed by a Syrian television correspondent, noting that a delegation led by Andriy Sibiga met with Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Photo — www.syria.tv

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation included Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's large-scale assistance to Syria

As promised, we are supporting the Syrian people in their difficult time. 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine" in cooperation with the World Food Program, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported. Share

The Head of State officially confirmed that 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, will receive flour in the coming weeks.

What is important to understand is that each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader wished Syria and its people security, stability, and recovery.