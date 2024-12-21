The DIU evacuated more than 30 people from Syria — who exactly

On December 21, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as a result of a successful operation of the Military Emergency Response Unit of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, 34 people were evacuated from the territory of Syria through Lebanon - 31 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Syria, relatives of citizens of Ukraine with the legal right to enter the territory of our state.

Among the members of the evacuated group are 15 children.

The GUR thanked the Lebanese side for their assistance in implementing the mission, in particular the General Manager of Sports and Youth Institutions in Lebanon, Dr. Naji Hammoud, as well as Sky Up Airlines for their continued support.

We also express our gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for their assistance in carrying out the evacuation mission.

The evacuated citizens have already landed at the Chisinau airport, from where they will then head home to Ukraine.

"I thank the Military Intelligence of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon for the opportunity to return to Ukraine and see my relatives for the first time in 10 years," said the evacuated Ukrainian citizen. Share

An important operation to rescue Ukrainians from Syria has been carried out today — another proof that Ukraine helps its citizens — everywhere, everywhere and always. Military intelligence officers, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are doing everything possible to protect the rights of our people and help everyone who is in trouble. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR, lieutenant general

We remind you that starting in August 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out four stages of evacuation from the territory of Lebanon and rescued 302 people — 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.