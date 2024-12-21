The DIU evacuated more than 30 people from Syria — who exactly
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
evacuation
On December 21, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as a result of a successful operation of the Military Emergency Response Unit of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, 34 people were evacuated from the territory of Syria through Lebanon - 31 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Syria, relatives of citizens of Ukraine with the legal right to enter the territory of our state.

Points of attention

  • The Military Emergency Response Unit of Ukraine successfully evacuated 34 individuals from Syria, including 31 Ukrainian citizens and 3 Syrian relatives with the legal right to enter Ukraine.
  • The joint efforts of Ukrainian intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs played a crucial role in the successful completion of the rescue mission from Syria.
  • The operation involved the safe landing of 15 children at Chisinau airport, who are now preparing to return home to Ukraine.
  • The evacuation mission received support from the Lebanese side and Sky Up Airlines, as well as assistance from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova.
  • Ukraine continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens in the Middle East, with ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide necessary assistance.

34 people evacuated from Syria: details of the operation by the DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Among the members of the evacuated group are 15 children.

The GUR thanked the Lebanese side for their assistance in implementing the mission, in particular the General Manager of Sports and Youth Institutions in Lebanon, Dr. Naji Hammoud, as well as Sky Up Airlines for their continued support.

We also express our gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for their assistance in carrying out the evacuation mission.

The evacuated citizens have already landed at the Chisinau airport, from where they will then head home to Ukraine.

Evacuation

"I thank the Military Intelligence of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon for the opportunity to return to Ukraine and see my relatives for the first time in 10 years," said the evacuated Ukrainian citizen.

An important operation to rescue Ukrainians from Syria has been carried out today — another proof that Ukraine helps its citizens — everywhere, everywhere and always. Military intelligence officers, together with colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are doing everything possible to protect the rights of our people and help everyone who is in trouble.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of GUR, lieutenant general

We remind you that starting in August 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out four stages of evacuation from the territory of Lebanon and rescued 302 people — 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to provide all necessary assistance to Ukrainian citizens in the Middle East.

