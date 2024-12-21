The DIU evacuated more than 30 people from Syria — who exactly

On December 21, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as a result of a successful operation of the Military Emergency Response Unit of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, 34 people were evacuated from the territory of Syria through Lebanon - 31 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Syria, relatives of citizens of Ukraine with the legal right to enter the territory of our state.
Points of attention
- The Military Emergency Response Unit of Ukraine successfully evacuated 34 individuals from Syria, including 31 Ukrainian citizens and 3 Syrian relatives with the legal right to enter Ukraine.
- The joint efforts of Ukrainian intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs played a crucial role in the successful completion of the rescue mission from Syria.
- The operation involved the safe landing of 15 children at Chisinau airport, who are now preparing to return home to Ukraine.
- The evacuation mission received support from the Lebanese side and Sky Up Airlines, as well as assistance from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova.
- Ukraine continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens in the Middle East, with ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide necessary assistance.
34 people evacuated from Syria: details of the operation by the DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Among the members of the evacuated group are 15 children.
The GUR thanked the Lebanese side for their assistance in implementing the mission, in particular the General Manager of Sports and Youth Institutions in Lebanon, Dr. Naji Hammoud, as well as Sky Up Airlines for their continued support.
We also express our gratitude to the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for their assistance in carrying out the evacuation mission.
The evacuated citizens have already landed at the Chisinau airport, from where they will then head home to Ukraine.
We remind you that starting in August 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried out four stages of evacuation from the territory of Lebanon and rescued 302 people — 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.
The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to provide all necessary assistance to Ukrainian citizens in the Middle East.
