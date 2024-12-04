Watch: DIU fighters destroyed Russian guns and means of communication with Sych drones
Watch: DIU fighters destroyed Russian guns and means of communication with Sych drones

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
"Sychi" did not leave a chance - Ukrainian scouts burned Russian cannons and means of communication with drones.

  • Ukrainian 'Sych' drones successfully destroyed Russian military equipment, including cannons and communication devices in Crimea.
  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence and the 'Kryla' unit of the GUR conducted successful operations to inflict precise strikes on enemy targets.
  • The GUR operation on November 29, 2024, resulted in strikes against expensive Russian radar systems, further showcasing Ukrainian military effectiveness.
  • Intelligence officers continue their relentless efforts to target and destroy Russian military facilities, disrupting enemy communication and surveillance capabilities.
  • The impressive results of Ukrainian drone operations demonstrate the nation's commitment to defending its territory against foreign aggression.

DIU drones Sych burned Russian military equipment

The invading Muscovites are once again uneasy and sad — Ukrainian strike and reconnaissance drone systems "Sych" continue to destroy the enemy's military targets.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

The video shows successful fire strikes against camouflaged Russian guns, the occupiers' shelters, and their means of communication.

The combat work of the operators of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, continues.

What is known about the new successful GUR operation

On November 29, 2024, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, successful strikes were made against expensive Russian radar systems, the official statement says.

This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:

  • "Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.

  • "Podlet" radar — 2 pcs.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.

In addition, it is emphasized that on November 28, 2024, intelligence officers destroyed the Russian Podlet radar complex in Crimea, worth 5 million dollars.

