Watch: DIU fighters destroyed Russian guns and means of communication with Sych drones

"Sychi" did not leave a chance - Ukrainian scouts burned Russian cannons and means of communication with drones.

DIU drones Sych burned Russian military equipment

The invading Muscovites are once again uneasy and sad — Ukrainian strike and reconnaissance drone systems "Sych" continue to destroy the enemy's military targets. Share

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

The video shows successful fire strikes against camouflaged Russian guns, the occupiers' shelters, and their means of communication.

The combat work of the operators of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, continues.

What is known about the new successful GUR operation

On November 29, 2024, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, successful strikes were made against expensive Russian radar systems, the official statement says.

This time, Ukrainian scouts managed to impress:

"Kasta-2e2" radar — 1 pc.

"Podlet" radar — 2 pcs.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence draws attention to the fact that fire work on the military facilities of the Russian occupiers continues.