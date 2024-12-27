According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, a cargo of Ukrainian wheat flour with a total weight of 500 tons has been sent to Syria.

Ukraine decided to support Syria

As promised, we are supporting the Syrian people in their difficult time. 500 tons of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine" in cooperation with the World Food Program. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State officially confirmed that 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, will receive flour in the coming weeks.

What is important to understand is that each package weighs 15 kilograms and can feed a family of five for a month.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader wished Syria and its people security, stability, and recovery.

We know the true value of these things," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Photo: screenshot

Syria's new government demands Putin completely withdraw his troops

Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, want the Kremlin to completely withdraw its military contingent from the country.

What is important to understand is that this applies to the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.

According to the GUR, some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.

The Sparta suffered a technical malfunction while underway — a fuel pipe to the main engine failed. The crew is trying to fix the problem, but the ship is currently drifting in the open sea near Portugal. Share

Also recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders are insisting that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.