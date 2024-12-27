Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the team of current US President Joe Biden is currently actively increasing the volume of military assistance supplies to Ukraine.

US increases aid to Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on the situation at the front and the state of supplies.

It is very important that the United States is now increasing supplies — this support is necessary to stabilize the situation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that Ukraine needs more strength in armaments and strong positions for diplomacy.

Against this backdrop, he asked allies to speed up aid deliveries to disrupt the pace of Russian attacks.

A week ago, it became officially known that Joe Biden would announce his final package of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in the coming days, using the remaining funds reserved for the purchase of new weapons for Ukraine.

Biden may impose large-scale sanctions against Russian energy

As foreign journalists have learned, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.

In addition, Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions, may be hit.

The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.