The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which transports the aggressor country's oil, bypassing Western restrictions.
Points of attention
- The EU is gearing up to impose sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which has been involved in damaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, posing threats to security and the environment.
- Recent incidents involving the Russian shadow fleet have prompted the EU to enhance efforts in protecting submarine cables through improved information sharing, advanced detection technologies, and international cooperation.
- Countries like Estonia are taking proactive measures, including deploying Navy patrol ships to safeguard crucial submarine cables that provide energy links, signaling readiness to protect communication with military means if necessary.
- The damaging of communication cables by vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet has led to increased scrutiny, investigations, and discussions on safeguarding critical infrastructure and energy links through potential sanctions and reinforced protection measures.
- The joint statement by the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs condemns the attacks on EU critical infrastructure, highlighting the importance of proposing further measures, including sanctions, against the Russian shadow fleet.
What is known about the EU's preparation of new sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet?
A joint statement by the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs condemns attacks on EU critical infrastructure, including recent incidents of damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea.
In response to these incidents, the bloc intends to strengthen efforts to protect undersea cables, including improved information sharing, new detection technologies, as well as underwater repair capabilities and international cooperation.
What is known about the latest incidents involving ships of the Russian shadow fleet?
On November 18, the submarine communication cable between Finland and Germany was severed, and an investigation into the causes of the rupture is ongoing.
Estonia will deploy Navy patrol ships from the morning of December 27 to protect the Estlink 1 submarine cable, which provides energy links between Estonia and Finland.
On the afternoon of December 25, it became known that the EstLink 2 submarine cable, which connects the power systems of Estonia and Finland, was shut down for unknown reasons. Later, Estonia found out that there were also problems with several communication cables, which led to an urgent meeting of the government.
On December 26, Finland announced that the Estlink 2 was most likely damaged by the anchor of the Eagle S tanker, which is believed to belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", and it was also noted that law enforcement officers boarded this tanker for investigative purposes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-