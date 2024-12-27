What is known about the EU's preparation of new sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet?

A joint statement by the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs condemns attacks on EU critical infrastructure, including recent incidents of damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea.

"The suspect vessel is part of a Russian shadow fleet that threatens security and the environment while funding Russia's military budget. We will propose further measures, including sanctions, against this fleet," the statement said. Share

Tanker of the Russian shadow fleet

In response to these incidents, the bloc intends to strengthen efforts to protect undersea cables, including improved information sharing, new detection technologies, as well as underwater repair capabilities and international cooperation.

What is known about the latest incidents involving ships of the Russian shadow fleet?

On November 18, the submarine communication cable between Finland and Germany was severed, and an investigation into the causes of the rupture is ongoing.

Estonia will deploy Navy patrol ships from the morning of December 27 to protect the Estlink 1 submarine cable, which provides energy links between Estonia and Finland.

Of course, the investigation must clarify all the details of the rupture of the Estlink 2 cable and communication cables, but our task is to immediately send a clear signal that we are ready to protect the communication between Estonia and Finland also with military means, — said the head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense , Hanno Pevkur. Share

On the afternoon of December 25, it became known that the EstLink 2 submarine cable, which connects the power systems of Estonia and Finland, was shut down for unknown reasons. Later, Estonia found out that there were also problems with several communication cables, which led to an urgent meeting of the government.

On December 26, Finland announced that the Estlink 2 was most likely damaged by the anchor of the Eagle S tanker, which is believed to belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", and it was also noted that law enforcement officers boarded this tanker for investigative purposes.