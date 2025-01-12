A captured North Korean soldier confirmed significant losses of the Russian army — South Korean intelligence

South Korea's intelligence agency has confirmed that Ukrainian military forces have captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. This was previously officially announced by the Ukrainian side.

New details emerge about the interrogation of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine

As noted, on January 12, a South Korean news agency, citing the country's intelligence, confirmed the capture of two North Korean servicemen by Ukrainian forces.

One of the prisoners admitted that "significant" losses were recorded among North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia.

"We will continue to exchange information regarding North Korean prisoners in close cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the South Korean National Security Council said.

Ukrainian officials noted that the injuries sustained by the North Korean military are not critical.

Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to the fighters of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people.