South Korea's intelligence agency has confirmed that Ukrainian military forces have captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. This was previously officially announced by the Ukrainian side.
Points of attention
- South Korean intelligence has confirmed that North Korean military personnel stationed in Russia have suffered significant losses.
- Two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
- Ukrainian officials said that the injuries of the North Korean soldiers were not critical.
- Soldiers from North Korea were delivered to Kyiv and are communicating with SBU investigators.
- The Head of State thanked the Ukrainian military for the successful operation to capture two North Korean soldiers.
New details emerge about the interrogation of North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
As noted, on January 12, a South Korean news agency, citing the country's intelligence, confirmed the capture of two North Korean servicemen by Ukrainian forces.
One of the prisoners admitted that "significant" losses were recorded among North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia.
Ukrainian officials noted that the injuries sustained by the North Korean military are not critical.
Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers
As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.
The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to the fighters of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people.
