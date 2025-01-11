Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers — photo

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.

This task was not easy: usually the Russians and other North Korean military personnel finish off their wounded and do everything possible to ensure that no evidence of the participation of another state — North Korea — in the war against Ukraine is preserved. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to the fighters of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, like all prisoners, these two soldiers from North Korea are being provided with the necessary medical care.

"I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to provide journalists with access to these prisoners. The world must know what is happening," the President of Ukraine emphasized. Share

Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the bet on January 11

As the head of state noted, the focus was on Ukrainian drone operations and procurement for 2025, the procurement of everything the Defense Forces need.

Today we reported on contracts — those that are already being implemented, those that are planned. This is a joint task of arms manufacturers, our government officials, and everyone involved — to make this year a record year for drones of all types, as well as to significantly increase the production of Ukrainian missiles, artillery, and all necessary equipment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also emphasized that he had ordered an increase in the number of drone orders.

According to him, this is already being implemented.