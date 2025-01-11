Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers — photo

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky on January 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to capture North Korean servicemen. This happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the fighters for this new achievement.
- Capturing the North Korean soldiers was a difficult task due to the Russian tradition of finishing off the wounded.
- Zelensky also summed up the results of the new bet.
Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the head of state, these are two North Korean soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are now communicating with SBU investigators.
The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to the fighters of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, like all prisoners, these two soldiers from North Korea are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the bet on January 11
As the head of state noted, the focus was on Ukrainian drone operations and procurement for 2025, the procurement of everything the Defense Forces need.
The Head of State also emphasized that he had ordered an increase in the number of drone orders.
According to him, this is already being implemented.
