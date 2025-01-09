North Korea has already lost 4,000 soldiers during the war against Ukraine — Zelensky
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

At the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, which took place at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the losses of North Korean military personnel fighting on the side of the Russian Federation amounted to 4,000 people. This includes the wounded and the dead.

Losses of North Korean military fighting against Ukraine continue to grow

Putin is not just continuing to invest resources in aggression. He is doubling down on that investment. He has even begun to recruit soldiers from North Korea to continue the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that North Korea is using this war as a platform for studying modern methods of warfare. At the same time, according to the president, the DPRK authorities do not value the lives of their military.

"To date, they have lost 4,000 people," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized during his speech at the meeting.

North Korean soldiers have become expendable material for Russia

White House spokesman John Kirby made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the Russian and North Korean dictators — Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un — view North Korean soldiers as "expendable material" and give them orders for "hopeless attacks on Ukrainian defense."

Kirby points out that these soldiers are "zombified" and insist on attacks even when it is clear that they are futile.

"We also have reports that North Korean soldiers are committing suicide rather than surrendering to Ukrainian forces, likely due to fear of reprisals against their families in North Korea if they are captured," said John Kirby.

He said that despite all the things the Russian military is giving these soldiers — "whether it's rifles, ammunition, artillery, backpacks, whatever they're doing there" — John Kirby hopes they're giving these commanders a large number of body bags because "they're definitely going to be needed."

