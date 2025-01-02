Russia continues to use units of the North Korean army in combat operations in the Kursk region. On New Year's Eve, cases of alcohol abuse were recorded among North Korean soldiers.
Points of attention
- North Korean soldiers in Kursk are facing significant losses and deteriorating morale due to the influence of Russian propaganda.
- Russian commanders are using North Korean army units for hopeless attacks on Ukrainian defenses, viewing the soldiers as expendable material.
- Alcohol abuse among North Korean soldiers is indicative of the psychological problems and stress they face in combat situations.
- The refusal of North Korean soldiers to surrender to Ukrainian forces may be due to fear of reprisals in the DPRK against their families.
- The current situation in Kursk indicates the difficult psychological state of North Korean soldiers and their use by Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian intelligence reported on the situation with the North Korean army in Kursk
According to the GUR, North Korean soldiers continue to suffer significant losses among personnel.
To compensate for losses and strengthen positions, Russian commanders are sending new groups of North Korean soldiers to the front. On the eve and first day of the new year, North Korean soldiers were transferred to positions near populated areas:
Fanasiyevka,
Ulanok,
Cherkasy Konopelka.
Lower-level commanders are deliberately distorting data in their reports to higher command, concealing the true scale of losses among the North Korean military.
The GUR also notes that the morale of North Korean soldiers has significantly deteriorated.
North Korean soldiers have become expendable material for Russia
White House spokesman John Kirby made a statement on this matter.
According to him, the Russian and North Korean dictators — Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un — view North Korean soldiers as "expendable material" and give them orders for "hopeless attacks on Ukrainian defense."
Kirby points out that these soldiers are "zombified" and insist on attacks even when it is clear that they are futile.
He said that despite all the things the Russian military is giving these soldiers — "whether it's rifles, ammunition, artillery, backpacks, whatever they're doing there" — John Kirby hopes they're giving these commanders a large number of body bags because "they're definitely going to be needed."
