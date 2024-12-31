Rangers of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations. As a result of the operation, our fighters occupied one of the settlements in the Kursk region of Russia.
SSO recaptured a village in Kurshchyna from Russians and North Koreans
Before the assault, Ukrainian artillery carried out preparations by striking enemy positions.
After that, SSO soldiers entered the village, recaptured it, and conducted a sweep as part of special operations in the area.
What is known about the new “cotton” in Kurshchyna?
Local authorities do not hide that a new "cotton" has occurred in the region, but are in no hurry to reveal the details yet.
Thus, the Kremlin's new protege in Kursk, Alexander Khintshtein, officially confirmed the attack on Lgov.
He also began to assure that there had been no reports of casualties or "significant destruction" so far.
Local residents have already posted a video online of the aftermath of the arrival, which shows that "significant destruction" still exists. The videos show a large-scale fire and damage to one of the buildings.
In addition, the voice-over says that "the guys are all in the bunker, there are a lot of people."
