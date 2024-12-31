SSR fighters knocked out Russian and North Korean troops from a village in Kurshchyna — video
Ukraine
SSR fighters knocked out Russian and North Korean troops from a village in Kurshchyna — video

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSR fighters knocked out Russian and North Korean troops from a village in Kurshchyna — video
Читати українською

Rangers of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations. As a result of the operation, our fighters occupied one of the settlements in the Kursk region of Russia.

  • SSO fighters carried out offensive operations in Kurshchyna, retaking the village from Russian troops and North Korean military.
  • Ukrainian artillery carried out preparatory strikes before the assault, striking enemy positions.
  • The new "cotton" in Kurshchyna remains a topic of discussion, information about victims and destruction has not yet been confirmed.
  • Local residents released a video showing extensive destruction and fire, confirming the effects of the conflict in the region.

SSO recaptured a village in Kurshchyna from Russians and North Koreans

Before the assault, Ukrainian artillery carried out preparations by striking enemy positions.

After that, SSO soldiers entered the village, recaptured it, and conducted a sweep as part of special operations in the area.

The village was held by Russian troops, as well as North Korean military units, the SSO noted.

What is known about the new “cotton” in Kurshchyna?

In Lgov, Kursk Oblast, something flew in after a concentration of Russian military personnel, — wrote Andriy Kovalenko.

Local authorities do not hide that a new "cotton" has occurred in the region, but are in no hurry to reveal the details yet.

Thus, the Kremlin's new protege in Kursk, Alexander Khintshtein, officially confirmed the attack on Lgov.

He also began to assure that there had been no reports of casualties or "significant destruction" so far.

"Emergency and utility services are working on the scene. I have the situation under control," Putin's aide said.

Local residents have already posted a video online of the aftermath of the arrival, which shows that "significant destruction" still exists. The videos show a large-scale fire and damage to one of the buildings.

In addition, the voice-over says that "the guys are all in the bunker, there are a lot of people."

