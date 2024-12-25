Ukrainian defenders struck the command post of the Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade (OBrMP) in Lgov, Kursk Oblast. Officers are known to have been eliminated.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the command post of the Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade in Lgov, Kursk Region.
- As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officers of the Russian army.
- The attack is part of Ukraine's strategic campaign to reduce the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military actions against Ukraine.
- Local Telegram channels confirmed information about the attack, but different sources indicate different numbers of victims.
- Within 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a significant number of Russian equipment and military personnel, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft, and more.
What is known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the Russian command post in the Kursk region?
This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.
As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the strike caused losses among the officers of the Russian army.
Instead, the Meduza channel, citing the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reports the death of four people.
Information about the attack is also confirmed by local Telegram channels.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9628 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,
MLRS — 1256 units,
air defense systems — 1030 units,
aircraft — 369 units,
helicopters — 329 units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),
cruise missiles — 2948-,
ships/boats — 28 units,
submarines — 1 unit,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,
special equipment — 3667.
