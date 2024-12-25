The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian army command post in Kurshchyna — officers eliminated

Ukrainian defenders struck the command post of the Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade (OBrMP) in Lgov, Kursk Oblast. Officers are known to have been eliminated.

This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.

As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.

Ukrainian forces struck the 810th Brigade command post, which was located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov. The attack is part of a larger campaign to reduce the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military actions against Ukraine, StratCom said in a statement. Share

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the strike caused losses among the officers of the Russian army.

Instead, the Meduza channel, citing the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reports the death of four people.

Information about the attack is also confirmed by local Telegram channels.

