Ukrainian defenders struck the command post of the Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade (OBrMP) in Lgov, Kursk Oblast. Officers are known to have been eliminated.

What is known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the Russian command post in the Kursk region?

This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.

As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.

Ukrainian forces struck the 810th Brigade command post, which was located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov. The attack is part of a larger campaign to reduce the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military actions against Ukraine, StratCom said in a statement.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the strike caused losses among the officers of the Russian army.

Instead, the Meduza channel, citing the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reports the death of four people.

Information about the attack is also confirmed by local Telegram channels.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,600 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9628 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,923 (+8) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,333 (+10) units,

  • MLRS — 1256 units,

  • air defense systems — 1030 units,

  • aircraft — 369 units,

  • helicopters — 329 units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20908 (+74),

  • cruise missiles — 2948-,

  • ships/boats — 28 units,

  • submarines — 1 unit,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32117 (+31) units,

  • special equipment — 3667.

