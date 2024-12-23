Ukrainian paratroopers showed repelling massive assaults by the Russian army in Kursk region — video

Ukrainian paratroopers, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, once again successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Kursk direction. In particular, our fighters destroyed enemy equipment and infantry.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, successfully repelled massive assaults by Russian troops in the Kursk region.
- The fighters destroyed enemy equipment and infantry using anti-tank weapons, drones, and artillery.
- Over the past 24 hours, 234 combat clashes have been recorded. Russian forces stormed Ukrainian military positions in various directions of the said territory.
- Organized enemy attacks took place in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv and other directions.
- The Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the Russian troops and skillfully managed the defense at the front.
Paratroopers repel massive enemy assaults in Kurshchyna
As noted, in the morning, Russian forces attempted a massive offensive, trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders with the help of armored vehicles and infantry. However, the enemy suffered significant losses.
The published footage shows how Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroyed the enemy armored vehicles before their crews could land. The rest of the equipment was destroyed using anti-tank weapons, drones, and artillery.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 234 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruga, Bugruvatka, and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kucherivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Krystinivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 36 times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nadiya, Ivanivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka, Dibrova, and Serebryanka.
In the Siversky direction, 12 clashes took place near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viymka. The enemy used armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles to conduct assault operations in the Verkhnokamyanske direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Vasyukivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochok.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhiv, Yasenove, Dachne and in the direction of Andriivka. In Kurakhiv, fighting continues in the urban area.
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy carried out 44 assaults on our positions in the areas of Velyka Novoselka, Kostiantynopolske, Yantarny, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Novoselka, Blagodatny, Vremivka and in the direction of the settlement of Bahatyr. When repelling the assaults, our soldiers, in particular, destroyed 1 tank and 2 enemy armored personnel carriers, and damaged 3 more tanks and 1 armored personnel carrier.
