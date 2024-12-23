Ukrainian paratroopers showed repelling massive assaults by the Russian army in Kursk region — video

Ukrainian paratroopers, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, once again successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Kursk direction. In particular, our fighters destroyed enemy equipment and infantry.

Paratroopers repel massive enemy assaults in Kurshchyna

As noted, in the morning, Russian forces attempted a massive offensive, trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders with the help of armored vehicles and infantry. However, the enemy suffered significant losses.

The published footage shows how Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroyed the enemy armored vehicles before their crews could land. The rest of the equipment was destroyed using anti-tank weapons, drones, and artillery.

The enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed even before the enemy landing force landed. The rest were burned by anti-tank weapons, drones, and artillery. The Russian infantry was finished off in the nearest landings and shelters, the military said. Share

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 234 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruga, Bugruvatka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kucherivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Krystinivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 36 times. He tried to wedge into our defenses near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nadiya, Ivanivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka, Dibrova, and Serebryanka.

In the Siversky direction, 12 clashes took place near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, and Viymka. The enemy used armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles to conduct assault operations in the Verkhnokamyanske direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked seven times in the area of Vasyukivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near settlements such as Lysivka, Sukhaya Balka, Promin, Zelene, Ukrainka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Novovasylivka, Novoelizavetivka, and Novoolenivka. Share