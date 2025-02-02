The Russian army lost dozens of officers as a result of a single strike by Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that due to the strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region, the Russian invaders lost dozens of officers - both Russian and from the DPRK.

Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new success

Yesterday (January 31 — ed.) there was a strong operation by our military — in the Kursk direction they hit their central command post. And they lost key officers of Russia and North Korea yesterday. This was our military target, a fair one, there was a missile strike from our side, and there was the use of various types of weapons, a complex strike was delivered against them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, dozens of officers — both Russian and North Korean — were eliminated.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that Putin had involved about 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine in Kursk, of which they lost more than 4,000.

They've lost the combat capability of this first batch of North Koreans. I can't call them anything else because it's a batch — they don't know where they're going, and they're fighting against a country they've never been to. Share

The threat from North Korean soldiers has not disappeared.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the aggressor country Russia may attract another 20-25 thousand North Korean soldiers.

Despite this, as it turned out, they had not yet arrived in Kurshchyna to participate in hostilities.

We saw three brigades of North Koreans. One was destroyed, 4 thousand, and two have losses — I don't know how many. They didn't let them go on the assault today. They can probably let them go, restore them, etc., it can happen one day or another. We understand that they can take offensive actions, we understand approximately what these moments, directions, dates might be. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State emphasized that intelligence is working, and Ukraine is preparing for specific steps.