Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that due to the strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the command post of Russian troops in the Kursk region, the Russian invaders lost dozens of officers - both Russian and from the DPRK.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully conducted an operation that resulted in significant losses for the Russian army in the Kursk region.
- Russia may attract another 20-25 thousand soldiers from the DPRK to participate in the war against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new success
According to the head of state, dozens of officers — both Russian and North Korean — were eliminated.
The Ukrainian leader recalled that Putin had involved about 12,000 North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine in Kursk, of which they lost more than 4,000.
The threat from North Korean soldiers has not disappeared.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the aggressor country Russia may attract another 20-25 thousand North Korean soldiers.
Despite this, as it turned out, they had not yet arrived in Kurshchyna to participate in hostilities.
The Head of State emphasized that intelligence is working, and Ukraine is preparing for specific steps.
