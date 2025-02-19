The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers during the day in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched a missile strike (two missiles), 64 air strikes, dropping 91 KABs, used 1,122 kamikaze drones, and carried out more than four thousand three hundred shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrov direction, demonstrating their strength and determination in defending their country.
- Multiple combat clashes, missile strikes, airstrikes, and drone attacks have been reported, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling enemy advances in various directions.
- Defensive victories have been achieved in Novopavlivske, Kurshchyna, Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Orikhiv directions, with ongoing battles against Russian invaders.
Current situation on the front on February 19
Operational information as of 22:00 on 19.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk and Zapadne, but was repulsed.
Three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.
Twelve attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers near Nevsky, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Makiivka, and in the direction of Hryhorivka in the Lymansky direction.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attempted to attack in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, the battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka.
The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 26 offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Vodyanye Drugye, Elizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. Our defenders are courageously holding the lines, three clashes are still ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, today, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 101 and wounded 90 occupiers. A tank, nine cars, six motorcycles, 13 UAVs, an electronic warfare device and a satellite communication device were destroyed, and a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three cars and three artillery systems were also significantly damaged.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the onslaught, and four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks in the directions of Konstantinopol, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, and Privilny. Two clashes are ongoing so far.
In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders advanced nine times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandreyevka and in the areas of Maly Shcherbaky and Stepovoye. Three clashes are ongoing.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by invaders on Kurshchyn .
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-