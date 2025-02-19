The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers during the day in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 19.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk and Zapadne, but was repulsed.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.

Twelve attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers near Nevsky, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Makiivka, and in the direction of Hryhorivka in the Lymansky direction.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attempted to attack in the Verkhnyokamyansky area, the battle is ongoing.