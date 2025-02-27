The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from February 26 to 27, the Russian occupiers lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded in battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 69 artillery systems, 141 drones, and 140 vehicles.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/25 were approximately: