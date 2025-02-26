The AFU eliminated over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched four missile and 69 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using four missiles and 84 KAB; 1,112 strikes by kamikaze drones, and carried out over four thousand attacks using various types of weapons.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks in different directions, including Kharkiv, Vovchansk, and Stroivka.
- Detailed operational information reveals intense enemy activities, including missile strikes, air attacks, kamikaze drones, and artillery assaults.
Current situation on the front on February 26
Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five enemy assault operations in the direction of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Dvorichnaya were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanskie Khutory.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove, and one battle is ongoing.
The enemy attacked five times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near Kolodyazy, Novolubivka, Hrekivka, and Zelenaya Dolyna. Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Hryhorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Novomarkovo, and Stupochy.
The enemy tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction nine times in the Toretsk and Krymske areas. Three clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka.
According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 321 invaders, 153 of them — irretrievably. Our defenders also destroyed 13 units of automotive equipment, two guns and three motorcycles, in addition, significantly damaged a tank and nine units of automotive equipment of the invaders.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozdolne, Shevchenko, and Burlatske.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy conducted three assault operations in the direction of Charivne, while simultaneously carrying out air strikes on Hulyaipol and Zaliznychne.
Two clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction , the enemy tried to advance in the Pyatikhatki area.
Eighteen combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 415 artillery attacks, including 35 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs.
