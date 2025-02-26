The AFU eliminated over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five enemy assault operations in the direction of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Dvorichnaya were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanskie Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove, and one battle is ongoing.

The enemy attacked five times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near Kolodyazy, Novolubivka, Hrekivka, and Zelenaya Dolyna. Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Novomarkovo, and Stupochy.